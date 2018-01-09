LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Airbus, China industrial cooperation reaches 600 mln dollars in 2017

1
2018-01-09 08:51Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Airbus has seen sustained rapid progress in industrial cooperation with China, with deals surging to nearly 600 million U.S. dollars in 2017, said Airbus China Monday.

The European aviation giant has seen multiple milestones in its industrial cooperation with Chinese partners, such as the new completion and delivery center in Tianjin for its wide-body A330 aircraft and its second innovation center worldwide, based in Shenzhen.

"Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in north China's Tianjin has become a flagship program for Europe and China. We expect more in-depth cooperation," said Francois Mery, COO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China.

China received more than 100 new aircraft annually from Airbus in recent years, accounting for 20 to 25 percent of Airbus annual global deliveries.

By the end of November, the in-service Airbus fleet in China had reached more than 1,500.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.