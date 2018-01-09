Airbus, China industrial cooperation reaches 600 mln dollars in 2017

Airbus has seen sustained rapid progress in industrial cooperation with China, with deals surging to nearly 600 million U.S. dollars in 2017, said Airbus China Monday.

The European aviation giant has seen multiple milestones in its industrial cooperation with Chinese partners, such as the new completion and delivery center in Tianjin for its wide-body A330 aircraft and its second innovation center worldwide, based in Shenzhen.

"Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in north China's Tianjin has become a flagship program for Europe and China. We expect more in-depth cooperation," said Francois Mery, COO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China.

China received more than 100 new aircraft annually from Airbus in recent years, accounting for 20 to 25 percent of Airbus annual global deliveries.

By the end of November, the in-service Airbus fleet in China had reached more than 1,500.