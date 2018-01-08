LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese consumer right group sues Baidu for 'snooping'

1
2018-01-08 23:28Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

A consumer right group has brought Chinese tech firm Baidu to court accusing its two apps "snooping on consumers' personal information," according to the court source.

The Nanjing Intermediate People's Court in east China's Jiangsu Province confirmed on Monday that it has accepted a lawsuit filed by the Jiangsu provincial consumer rights protection committee.

The committee accused the Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology Co. Ltd. of ignoring an instruction to remove some functionality from Baidu Mobile and Baidu Browser apps which monitor users' contacts and activity.

The committee began an investigation in July last year into "snooping" by 27 app developers. The other 26 firms all took measures to remove or optimize functions to adhere to the committee's instructions.

Such application violates consumers' rights by leaking their personal information, often directly resulting in telemarketing calls and telecom fraud, the committee said.

The committee's suit states that collection and use of consumers information must comply with laws on consumer protection and Internet security.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.