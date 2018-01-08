China's postal industry posted 40 billion deliveries in 2017

China's postal industry recorded a business turnover of 976.5 billion yuan ($150.5 billion) last year, up 32 percent year-on-year, cctv.com reported on Monday.

The industry generated revenue of 664.5 billion yuan last year, up 23.5 percent year-on-year, excluding direct revenue of Postal Savings Bank of China, the State Post Bureau announced at a work conference, according to the report.

A total of 40.1 billion deliveries were made in China last year, rising by 28 percent year-on-year, the bureau said.

Business revenue of the country's delivery companies reached 495 billion yuan, a 24.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to the bureau.

Consumers' satisfaction with the general postal service and express service remained stable, with consumers' satisfaction rate of complaint treatment reaching 98.2 percent last year.