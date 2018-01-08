LINE

Manzhouli imports over 1,700 tons of LPG from Russia in 2017

Manzhouli, a major land port of entry on China's border with Russia, imported over 1,700 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia in 2017, the Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said Monday.

Manzhouli officially began importing LPG from Russia in February of last year, and the annual imports of the gas reached 1,713 tons. The resource is mainly used as household fuel in the region.

Imports of LPG are expected to expand further in 2018 to meet the demand of inland users, local authorities said.

China has been adjusting its energy structure to reduce pollution in recent years. A major move has been to shift from coal to clean energy, leading to surging demand for clean fuel such as natural gas.

As a green energy, liquefied petroleum gas can make up for shortages in natural gas and is cost-effective and easy to transport. When used as an automobile fuel, it releases 90 percent less carbon monoxide and 70 percent less hydrocarbon compounds than traditional petroleum.

　　

