Shanghai 2018 university grads break city record

Shanghai will see a record-high 190,000 fresh university graduates in 2018, 3,000 more than last year, Laodong Daily reported Sunday.

As a signpost of employment, the city's first job fair of 2018 was held Saturday, attracting about 10,000 graduates and 540 employers. The latter showed more interest in graduates with technical skills who could possibly receive an annual salary of 200,000 yuan ($30,828.52) for their first year of work. According to education authorities, the number of graduates from Shanghai universities has been climbing in recent years, while the employment situation is "generally stable at this moment."

Recruitment activities by local companies are in full swing at campuses around the city. More than 1,000 campus recruitment activities have been held.