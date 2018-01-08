LINE

Economy

Beijing's e-commerce transactions to surpass 2.5 trillion yuan in 2018

2018-01-08 09:04Xinhua

Beijing Municipal Commission of Commerce has said that e-commerce transactions in the city are expected to exceed 2.5 trillion yuan (385 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2018.

Beijing plans to promote the development of the Internet and logistics this year.

E-commerce transactions in the capital will increase to 2.5 trillion yuan in 2018 by upgrading and increasing online trade.

The number of enterprises that provide products and services through the Internet and wholesalers and retailers conducting e-commerce will increase.

Beijing will also promote e-commerce in small and medium-sized enterprises, and in residential communities and rural areas.

Traditional retailers and wholesalers are also encouraged to develop online business.

The city will make policies for training couriers and lay down standards for delivery vehicles to promote coordinated development of e-commerce and logistics.

 

　　

