Facial recognition used in marriage registration in Chongqing

Chongqing authorities have introduced facial recognition technology for marriage registration to make the procedure easier and shorter.

The Marriage, Adoption Registration Management Center of Chongqing said the new system was launched in January. Marriage registration between Chinese citizens and foreigners can also use the system.

Based on Chinese law, registrars must check a person's ID and household registration certificates before awarding them a marriage certificate.

The facial recognition technology can not only shorten the examination time, but also improve its accuracy. The facial recognition system can quickly take a photo and compare the face with information from other documents and the database of the public security bureau.

The quickest time to complete an examination is just 0.3 second. Normally, it takes around 10 minutes to check people's documents.

The new system can also deal with cases in which applicants have had plastic surgery or for twins who can be differentiated via fingerprints, which were difficult for previous artificial recognition systems.

It would be an efficient way to crack down on crimes in which suspects try to use the identities of others to obtain marriage certificates.