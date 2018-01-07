China's forex reserves rise for 11th straight month

China's forex reserves rose for the 11th month in a row to 3.14 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of December, data from the central bank showed Sunday.
This marks an increase of about 20.7 billion dollars from a month earlier.
