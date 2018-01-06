LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Guangdong receives most express parcels in 2017: Report

1
2018-01-06 15:17Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Guangdong province received more express parcels than other Chinese counterparts in 2017, a report showed Friday.

Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces ranked the second and third, while Beijing failed to make it into the top 10, according to a report released by Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao Network Technology with other delivery firms.

People in Shanghai spent the most on online shopping last year, followed by consumers in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Consumers born in the 1980s and 1990s comprise the majority of online shoppers, while people in their 60s bought more products online than those younger than 20 years old.

The report showed that products from Japan, the United States, Australia, South Korea and Germany were the most popular among Chinese online shoppers, while Chinese mainland products sold well in Russia, Hong Kong, the United States and Spain.

The State Post Bureau expects China's express deliveries to exceed 36 billion in 2017, with about 100 million parcels handled each day on average.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.