LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China sets up platform to revitalize rust belt

1
2018-01-06 15:08Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China established an open financial cooperation platform Friday to help revitalize the country's rust belt.

More than 40 financial institutions are involved in the platform, including the China Development Bank and the State Development and Investment Corp. It aims to bridge government agencies, financial institutions and local governments and enterprises in northeast China to help boost the traditional industrial zone.

The rust belt's economy is stabilizing and is ready for investment, said Lin Nianxiu, deputy head with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), adding that the platform should help prevent financial risks and facilitate economic transition.

The region's Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces expanded 6.3 percent, 5.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in the first three quarters of last year, posting signs of economic recovery.

The platform is open to all financial institutions, according to Zhou Jianping, a senior NDRC official who oversees the revitalization of traditional industrial bases.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.