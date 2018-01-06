LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Financing channels will be expanded

1
2018-01-06 10:37China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
Tourists arrive at a ski resort in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/CHINA DAILY)

Tourists arrive at a ski resort in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/CHINA DAILY)

The government will expand financing channels and introduce several pilot programs to boost the economy of its northeastern region to dispel fears of diminishing returns and a worsening business environment in the region, according to an official from the country's top economic regulator.

Zhou Jianping, head of the National Development and Reform Commission's department responsible for the rejuvenation in the northeastern region, said the government is also considering preferential policies to boost economic confidence in the region.

It will also come out with pilot programs, including lower assessment criteria for the private banks in the region and a broader collateral base for debt-laden companies to cope with challenges, according to an official with the commission who declined to be named.

Both officials made the remarks during a ceremony to mark the launch of a new financial scheme for the northeastern region on Friday.

More than 40 financial institutions, including both State-owned banks and private securities companies, will hold meetings in the region on a regular basis.

They will also help enterprises with more financing channels and in identifying financial risks.

In addition, they will also publish reports and consult local governments on policies to help attract more companies.

Long dominated by State-owned enterprises, China's northeastern region has been facing a recession in recent years.

Defaults have been mounting in the region as private borrowers struggle to repay their loans amid economic headwinds.

It was not until recently that some economic indicators started improving.

During the first three quarters of 2017, growth in valued-added output of the three provinces in the northeast, namely Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang, stood at－6.2, 4.9 and 2.1 percent from a year ago.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.