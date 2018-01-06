LINE

Taiwan's CPI up 1.21 pct in December

Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.21 percent year on year in December, the island's statistics agency said Friday.

The agency attributed the rise mainly to price increases in tobacco, fuel and medical care services, as well as fish, dairy and meat products.

However, fruit and eggs saw price drops compared with that in December 2016.

The core CPI, which excludes vegetable, fruit and energy, saw a year-on-year rise of 1.57 percent, the agency said, while the wholesale price index (WPI) rose 0.24 percent from a year earlier.

For the whole year of 2017, the CPI went up 0.62 percent year on year and the WPI increased 0.9 percent.

　　

