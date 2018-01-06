LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

North China city requires real-name registration for electric bikes

1
2018-01-06 09:05Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Taiyuan, capital of northern China's Shanxi Province, has joined a number of Chinese cities requesting that electric bikes have to be registered under real names.

According to a new guideline, effective from May 1, 2018, electric bike riders must acquire a driving license and plate number to drive their bikes on the road.

Any violation of traffic rules will incur a fine or penalty points, according to the guideline.

There were about 250 million electric bikes running on the streets in China as of mid 2017, of which 50 million were electric tricycles, according to data from the Chinese Cycling Association.

The huge number of electric bikes has caused a series of traffic problems, as many are driving against traffic rules.

A traffic policeman in Taiyuan told Xinhua that traffic accidents caused by illegal driving of electric bikes were on the rise, and it was hard to give penalties due to lack of relevant regulations.

To solve the issue, a number of Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen, have published similar guidelines for electric bikes.

Shenzhen launched a strict campaign targeting illegal electric bike driving in December last year. Riders that run a red light, travel without a helmet or drive on the wrong side of the road will receive a fine. The campaign has greatly improved traffic order.

"Many of the electric bikes on the streets are safety hazards," said Yang Xinmiao, professor with Tsinghua University. "The real-name registration system will help standardize production of electric bikes and improve traffic order."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.