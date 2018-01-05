China mulls plan to push smart car development

China plans to push the development of smart cars and aims to make smart car production account for half of the country's total new vehicles by 2020.

The country aims to develop core homegrown technologies, gain global reputation for quality smart cars and become a global leader in smart cars by 2035, according to a draft plan released Friday by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Smart cars are vehicles installed with new technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, according to the plan.

The country will cover 90 percent of its big cities and highways with a wireless network that can support smart cars by 2020 and ensure product supervision and information security.

It will also work to build a technological innovation system and integrated industry cluster for smart cars, and unveil relevant laws and regulations to encourage the sector.

The plan said the country would set up a national leading group with officials from the State Council to guide the innovation of smart cars and preferential policies, including tax cuts, to support relevant businesses.

The NDRC will seek public feedback on the draft plan from Jan. 5 to 20.