LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China supports more cross-border RMB settlement to facilitate trade

1
2018-01-05 22:16Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China unveiled more supportive measures to encourage cross-border RMB settlement to facilitate international trade and investment, according to a central bank notice issued Friday.

Enterprises may use RMB for cross-border settlement in whatever foreign currency-based trade, the People's Bank of China said in the notice sent to its local branches, policy banks, state-owned and joint stock commercial banks.

The notice said it would allow banks to provide cross-border RMB settlement services for individuals and carbon trading.

Foreign-funded companies could open multiple RMB deposit accounts in different places in the country and transfer money within these accounts.

Income from investment, including profits and dividends, of foreign-funded companies could be transferred abroad freely via the cross-border RMB settlement scheme.

The capital raised overseas by Chinese companies through bond and stock issuance would be allowed to be transferred into domestic accounts according to actual need.

The notice came into effect Friday.

The move came on the heels of a central government arrangement to optimize the business environment Wednesday.

"Greater efforts should be made in streamlining administration, compliance oversight and offering better services. An internationally competitive business environment would have equal treatment for domestic and foreign enterprises and stimulate market entities and social creativity," according to the State Council.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.