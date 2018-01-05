China revises 2016 GDP down 0.07 pct

China's statistics authority on Friday revised its gross domestic product (GDP) for 2016 down slightly by 0.07 percent based on its final verification.

The revised GDP was 74.36 trillion yuan (7.52 trillion U.S. dollars), down 54.2 billion yuan from the preliminary verification, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its website.

Year-on-year growth was unchanged at 6.7 percent calculated with constant prices, the statement said.

Agricultural and industrial sectors were both revised up slightly, whereas the service sector was revised down by 85.6 billion yuan.

The bureau revises each year's GDP twice in the preliminary and final verifications as more information becomes available.