Big brands open boutique shops on WeChat

Gucci, Lancome, Tiffany, NIKE. World renowned brands have started to pay attention to WeChat, one of the world's most powerful apps, to increase popularity among Chinese youth, Beijing Business Today reported Thursday.

Tap in a brand name on WeChat search and users will find many brands in fashion, sports and luxury have started their own online shops on the popular social network platform.

Unlike some e-commerce platforms such as Tmall and Jingdong (JD), these shops on WeChat are run by their companies. Users have access to customer service directly provided by the brands.

Most of these online shops on WeChat are boutique shops, aiming at high-end customers. Now seems to be a trial phase for those brands as some products on sell are limited in size and supply, and no discounts are available for buyers.

In addition, WeChat sets a payment limit, 10 thousand yuan at most for each order, which impacts customers' shopping experience.

Online selling is a more likely trend for luxury brands. It is the first time for French luxury brand Louis Vuitton to operate an online shop separate from its official website for instance. Also, LV is the fourth traditional luxury brand to run an e-commerce business in China, after Burberry, Coach, and Gucci.

WeChat has potential to attract more brands, said Sun Duofei, co-founder of luxury brand website COO, adding that with so many users, WeChat has potential to be a significant channel for luxury brands as it is much more than just a social network app.

Senior executives of LVMH expect the online shops to help promote its culture or new releases to more customers, revealed an insider.

WeChat remains a bridge between luxury brands and youngsters in China, the insider added.