China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to bring benefits to investors: minister

2018-01-05 11:11Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring enormous benefits to investors, inviting other countries to join the multi-million-U.S. dollar project.

Addressing a ceremony to launch a website of the Center of Excellence CPEC, a first-ever think tank backed by the Pakistani government focusing on CPEC- related research, Iqbal said CPEC is a set of colossal development projects in the global, regional, domestic and, bilateral context.

"CPEC is a comprehensive package of cooperative initiatives and projects encompassing regional connectivity, information network infrastructure, energy cooperation, industries, agricultural development, poverty alleviation, tourism and financial cooperation," said the minister.

He also guaranteed that CPEC will bring enormous benefits to investors and partners as well as to the common people by creating thousands of new ventures and millions of jobs.

CPEC is a long-term and systematic project to promote economic cooperation between the two nations in sectors of energy, transportation, infrastructure and industry.

In his address on the occasion, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that a lot of achievements have been made since the launch of CPEC, which expressed the strength of the new model of cooperation between China and Pakistan.

　　

