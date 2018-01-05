China revises regulation to reform salt industry

China has revised a regulation on common salt in an effort to reform the salt industry.

The regulation says that provincial supervisory departments should designate salt manufacturers and wholesalers, and that salt prices should be set by operators themselves.

It also abolished the mandatory management of the manufacturing, wholesaling, distribution and transportation of salt, and the procedure for salt operators to apply for permits over salt transportation.

The regulation aims to improve the security of the salt supply by stating that provincial level supervisors are responsible for government salt reserves, and designated manufacturers and wholesalers are responsible for the salt reserves of businesses.

Local governments at county level or above should take necessary measures to ensure salt supply for remote and ethnic areas, according to the regulation.

It also steps up supervision and control over salt quality, intensifying credit management of salt businesses and increasing punishment over law violators.