LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China revises regulation to reform salt industry

1
2018-01-05 09:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has revised a regulation on common salt in an effort to reform the salt industry.

The regulation says that provincial supervisory departments should designate salt manufacturers and wholesalers, and that salt prices should be set by operators themselves.

It also abolished the mandatory management of the manufacturing, wholesaling, distribution and transportation of salt, and the procedure for salt operators to apply for permits over salt transportation.

The regulation aims to improve the security of the salt supply by stating that provincial level supervisors are responsible for government salt reserves, and designated manufacturers and wholesalers are responsible for the salt reserves of businesses.

Local governments at county level or above should take necessary measures to ensure salt supply for remote and ethnic areas, according to the regulation.

It also steps up supervision and control over salt quality, intensifying credit management of salt businesses and increasing punishment over law violators.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.