India imposed an anti-dumping duty on 98 products imported from China on December 27, 2017, according to media reports.

The involved products include flax fabrics, vitamin C and certain fibers and chemicals, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.

From January to November of 2017, the bilateral import and export volume between India and China reached $76.52 billion, up 20.5 percent year-on-year, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed.