LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Hebei channels funding through Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cooperation

1
2018-01-04 15:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hebei Province, which neighbors Beijing, obtained 250 billion yuan (38 billion U.S. dollars) of funding in 2017 through the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regional cooperation mechanism.

Sources with the provincial development and reform work meeting held earlier this week said the province drew funding from Beijing and Tianjin through 3,000 projects for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in transportation, ecology and industry.

The provincial development and reform commission said building transportation networks, including highways, high-speed railways and airport construction, is the basis of coordinated regional development.

The commission said Hebei should seize the opportunity of the development of the Xiongan New Area and its co-host role with Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics to boost the province's development.

Xiongan, 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, covers Hebei Province's Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin counties. China aims to make the area low-carbon, intelligent, livable and globally influential.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integration plan initiated in 2015 has also seen a large number of technology companies and wholesale markets relocated from Beijing to Hebei and Tianjin.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.