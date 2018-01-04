LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese computer consumable firm to establish Kenyan plant

1
2018-01-04 11:10Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese computer consumable firm, Anycolor Computer Consumables Co., Ltd., plans to establish a Kenyan manufacturing plant and an East African Marketing Center in 2018, an official said on Wednesday.

Anycolor is a high-tech firm which engages in research, development and production of full range computer comsumables. Arecolor is the subsidiary and premium consumables brand of Anycolor.

Arecolor Kenya General Manager Xu Huanwen told Xinhua in Nairobi that they are seeking to establish a 10 million U.S. dollars factory to produce printing consumables such as toner, ink, copy cartridges and power banks.

"We are currently looking for an ideal site in the special economic zones that has the entire necessary infrastructure," Xu said.

Arecolor currently has two factories in China and so the Kenyan facility will be the first overseas plant.

The plant is expected to provide employment to over 300 locals and produce initially over 3.6 million toners cartridges, 6 million ink cartridges and 2 million powerbanks annually.

The East African nation is a suitable location because it has lower production costs as compared to China as well as a large pool of skilled manpower.

Xu said the rising costs of production in China has made the firm to seek to establish facilities outside of the Asian nation.

He said that Africa is the future of the global manufacturing industry due to the continent's rapid economic growth.

Arecolor also wants to help Kenya achieve its goal of expanding its manufacturing base that currently contributes approximately 10 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.