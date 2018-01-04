LINE

Economy

Honda, Alibaba connected cars

2018-01-04

Japanese automobile company Honda Motor will cooperate with China's Alibaba Group Holding in developing services for connected cars, Japanese news outlet Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

It said Honda will work with Alibaba's AutoNavi business to develop a service that permits drivers make reservations via AutoNavi maps and payment through Alipay, Alibaba's online payment platform.

There hasn't been any decision yet when to make the service available on what vehicles, according to Nikkei.

Honda and AutoNavi have been partners since 2015 on multifunctional car-navigation systems.

　　

Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
