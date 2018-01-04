LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tencent earns third-party fund sales license

1
2018-01-04 10:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese tech giant Tencent made a further foray into Internet finance by earning the qualification for third-party fund sales.

A subsidiary with Tencent is now allowed to sell funds, by the securities watchdog in Shenzhen, according to a statement released Tuesday on the government agency's website.

The greenlight for fund sales followed the official nod for Tencent to run insurance agent business last October, expanding the company's presence in the financial sector, ranging from payment to wealth management and microloan businesses.

Before the approval, funds were sold on Tencent's wealth management platform qian.qq.com to customers by linking them to fund firms or third-party fund sales agencies.

The qualification is expected to boost funds sales on qian.qq.com thanks to the 980 million-plus monthly active users on Tencent's popular instant messaging tool WeChat.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.