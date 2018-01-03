LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Clean energy takes larger share in China's rust belt

1
2018-01-03 17:03Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Clean energy last year made up a larger share of the energy mix in Heilongjiang, a province in China's Northeast rust belt.

Clean energy led by wind generated 15 percent of the total electricity in 2017, said the State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power Company Wednesday.

The share rose by 2.6 percentage points compared with 2016 and 5 percentage points compared with 2015.

Wind energy generated 10.8 billion kwh of power in the coal-rich province last year, up 22 percent year on year, the company said.

The amount equals the power generated by four 600 MW coal-powered generators, helping reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants by 8.2 million tonnes.

Heilongjiang, home to the fourth largest wind energy resource nationwide, is one of China's nine large wind energy bases.

The installed wind energy capacity in Heilongjiang has reached 5.68 GW, accounting for 20 percent of its total power capacity.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.