LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Agricultural Bank of China to set up branches in Macao, Hanoi

1
2018-01-03 16:43chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has obtained regulatory approval for the establishment of branches in Macao and Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

With the two branches, the third-largest commercial lender by assets in China will give stronger support to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative in key areas, such as infrastructure construction, agriculture, and economic and trade cooperation, by providing comprehensive cross-border financial services to Chinese and overseas corporate clients.

The latest move of Agricultural Bank of China came after the UK's financial regulators gave the green light in November for the lender to set up a branch in London.

An increasing number of Chinese commercial banks have expanded their global layout in recent years, with the growth in offshore investments by Chinese companies.

Last month, China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd, or CZBank, also announced that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has granted a banking license to the Hangzhou-based and Hong Kong-listed commercial lender.

Shen Renkang, chairman of CZBank, said the Hong Kong branch will become a platform for the bank to explore international operation and financial innovation.

CZBank will rely on its Hong Kong branch to offer cross-border financial services, including settlement, financing and intermediary services, to import/export businesses, high-quality overseas companies, and the firms that expand their footprints globally.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.