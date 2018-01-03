LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Beijing's second-hand home prices fall for 8 consecutive months by 15%

1
2018-01-03 15:45chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download

Beijing's second-hand home prices fall for 8 consecutive months by 15 percent, with annual online transaction registration down 50 percent, Beijing News reported Wednesday.

The second-hand home prices in Beijing peaked in April and then fell from May to December by 15 percent, according to market research institute of 5i5j.com, one of China's major real estate agencies.

From May to November, the price indices of Beijing's second-hand residential buildings fell month-on-month, indicated by the price indices of second-hand residential buildings in 70 large and medium-sized cities from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Beijing's second-hand house online transaction registration volume was 136,237 in 2017, down 50 percent from 270,000 in 2016, statistics from 5i5j.com revealed.

"The direct reason of the price slide was unprecedented policy control," said Hu Jinghui, vice-president of 5i5j.com.

In March 2017, Beijing lifted the down-payment ratio for second homes to 60 percent and suspended housing loans with a maturity of 25 years or more.

Since October 2016, the government has implemented a slew of measures to cool runaway housing prices, such as restrictions on home purchases and increased minimum down-payment requirements.

The harsh curbs reflect Chinese government's determination to step up housing system reform and foster a long-term market mechanism as the top authorities have constantly reiterated that "houses are built for living in, not speculation".

In terms of the property market in 2018, Beijing's second-home price is still expected to decline so as to stimulate purchase because potential buyers are more rational when they have to pay high loan rate and more down-payment, Hu said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.