High-speed rail to cover over 80% of China's large cities by 2020

A G1 Fuxing bullet train leaves Jinan West Railway Station on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway line in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo: Xinhua)

High-speed railway is expected to cover 80 percent of major Chinese cities in 2020. This has been detailed at a China Railway Corporation conference in Beijing on January 2, 2018, reports thepaper.cn. A review of the works done by the CRC last year, and plans for 2018, have been detailed.

China's high-speed rail tracks will hit about 30,000 km by 2020, covering more than 80% of the large cities with populations over one million people.

A report released at the CRC conference suggests China's railway technology standards and equipment levels have improved significantly.

By the end of 2017, there were 127,000 kilometers of rail across China, 25,000 kilometers of which is high-speed rail, which accounts for two-thirds the world's total high-speed railway.

In 2018, China Railway Corporation plans to serve 3.25 billion passengers and to transport 3.02 billion tons of cargo.