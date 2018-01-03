LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

NetEase denies introducing Pokémon Go into Chinese market

1
2018-01-03 13:25Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese game developer NetEase on Tuesday denied that it will help introduce monster-hunting game Pokémon Go, developed by US-based Niantic, into the Chinese market soon.

NetEase made the statement after a Financial Times report noted on Tuesday that Pokémon Go will soon make its debut in Chinese mainland after its developer Niantic struck a partnership with NetEase. But NetEase said in article sent to the Global Times that the report has no clear evidence to support this conclusion.

According to NetEase, no interviewees in the report had revealed any information about Pokémon Go's potential debut in the Chinese market.

The Financial Times report cited John Hanke, chief executive of Niantic, as saying that the company "absolutely intends to bring our existing games into China."

Hanke also noted that there are opportunities to build games in China, both for Chinese and foreigners.

According to the Financial Times report, Niantic has received a $200 million funding round from investors including NetEase, which allowed Niantic to have a channel to enter the Chinese market under domestic internet regulations.

Niantic had not replied to an interview inquiry from the Global Times as of press time.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.