NetEase denies introducing Pokémon Go into Chinese market

Chinese game developer NetEase on Tuesday denied that it will help introduce monster-hunting game Pokémon Go, developed by US-based Niantic, into the Chinese market soon.

NetEase made the statement after a Financial Times report noted on Tuesday that Pokémon Go will soon make its debut in Chinese mainland after its developer Niantic struck a partnership with NetEase. But NetEase said in article sent to the Global Times that the report has no clear evidence to support this conclusion.

According to NetEase, no interviewees in the report had revealed any information about Pokémon Go's potential debut in the Chinese market.

The Financial Times report cited John Hanke, chief executive of Niantic, as saying that the company "absolutely intends to bring our existing games into China."

Hanke also noted that there are opportunities to build games in China, both for Chinese and foreigners.

According to the Financial Times report, Niantic has received a $200 million funding round from investors including NetEase, which allowed Niantic to have a channel to enter the Chinese market under domestic internet regulations.

Niantic had not replied to an interview inquiry from the Global Times as of press time.