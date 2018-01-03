LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Infrastructure developer signs Iran deal

1
2018-01-03 11:09Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC) announced on Tuesday it signed a railway contract worth 3.53 billion yuan ($543.6 million) with Iran.

CCECC is a subsidiary of State-owned China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC), a major construction group with business in more than 60 countries and regions around the world, according to its website. CCECC signed the contract with Iran's Construction & Development of Transportation Infrastructures Co to develop a 263-kilometer railway, according to an announcement CRCC sent to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company belongs to the Ministry of Road and Transportation of Iran, the announcement said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.