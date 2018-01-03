LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tongcheng, eLong plan merger

1
2018-01-03 10:57Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Online travel service provider Tongcheng Network, a subsidiary of Tongcheng Tourism, and travel website eLong Inc announced they would merge into a new entity named Tongcheng-eLong on December 29, 2017.

Tencent and Ctrip will become major shareholders of the new entity TongCheng-eLong after the merger, the Beijing News reported on Saturday.

The new company will integrate online transportation booking systems and hotel resources to build a leading travel platform, the report said.

There are almost 200 million active users in the new platform, with a combined transaction volume of more than 100 billion yuan ($15.39 billion) and a large-scale profit of more than 500 million yuan annually, data from the company showed.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.