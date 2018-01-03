Quality, innovation strength for future growth

Instead of travelling abroad, Chinese consumers are having more choices at home as the country's enterprises speed up innovation to supply quality products for users.

Jomoo, a bathroom fittings firm from east China's Fujian Province, is one of them. Jomoo has developed new products which perform health checks on users, such as body fat tests, through an mobile phone app.

High-end products have become the focus of the company, said Lin Xiaofa, chairman of Jomoo. One of its luxury models are priced at 30,000 yuan (4,600 U.S. dollars).

The company, founded in 1990, made 7 billion yuan in 2016 and expects to have made 10 billion yuan in 2017.

Supply-side structural reform remains the centerpiece of China's economic agenda, but priorities have shifted. New technology, industries and business models will provide the strength for future growth, with the emphasis on quality rather than speed.

In Jinjiang City, Fujian, China's largest production center for sports shoes, footware makers are trying to access the high-end market, some pinning their hopes on new material graphene.

Jinjiang has more than 3,000 footware companies, producing 40 percent of the country's sports shoes and 20 percent of the world's.

By adding graphene powder to soles, shoes are self-sterilizing and deodorizing and only weigh 120 grams each, according to Xu Zhi of the Graphene Industry and Technology Research Institute in Jinjiang.

"Mass production is under way," claimed Xu, adding the weight of each shoe will soon be cut to no more than 100 grams.

"Our products are very comfortable and very light," said Xu.

Improving quality, efficiency and fostering new engines are important to high-quality development. High-tech and equipment manufacturing sectors grew by 13.4 percent and 11.6 percent in the first three quarters of 2017.

"For higher quality and efficiency, China needs to motivate people to create new things and set up new businesses," said Wang Jun, an economist with Zhongyuan Bank.