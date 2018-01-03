LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Measures to help halt SOEs' overseas errors

1
2018-01-03 08:27China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
Staff of CNPC, China's State-owned energy firm, check facilities in Turkmenistan in 2013. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Staff of CNPC, China's State-owned energy firm, check facilities in Turkmenistan in 2013. (Photo provided to China Daily)

China plans to issue management guidelines to crack down on commercial bribery and tighten rules on product quality and environmental protection for its centrally controlled, State-owned enterprises operating in overseas markets, the country's top SOE regulator said on Tuesday.

The move came after the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission in the first half of 2016 selected five companies－China Mobile, China Merchants Group, Dongfang Electric Corp, China National Petroleum Corp and China Railway Group－as trial businesses that would be made more disciplined, transparent and tougher on product quality.

The companies had completed more than a year of a trial run by the end of 2017 and are being assigned by the commission to help finish draft rules to better guide and manage the 98 central SOEs. The draft will be reviewed by the commission sometime this year, according to the commission's regulatory bureau.

There are many government branches, such as the National Development and Reform Commission, that have the power to restrict and regulate unsatisfactory behavior by SOEs in the domestic market, said Xu Hongcai, an economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

But SOE activities abroad are relatively uncharted, falling short in effective supervision. Irrational decisions, poor quality of local partners and turbulent political situations can all lead to financial losses.

Eager to keep its growth momentum going, China will work more on its supply-side structural reform in 2018, with more effort to improve economic quality, promote innovation, cut overcapacity and protect the environment, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference in December.

"This move at this time will be helpful for China to offer its giant central SOEs operating overseas clear rules against corruption, bribery and environmental damage," said Gao Peiyong, director of the Institute of Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Gao said it also will provide a guidance and a risk warning system on overseas investments and direct SOEs to make better-informed decisions based on competitive advantages and local market demand. Unfair competitive practices will be severely punished.

China's SOE numbers are down from 117 five years ago with the restructuring of central SOEs to improve efficiency and competitiveness. Reforms included changing shareholding structures, spinning off noncore assets and boosting innovation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.