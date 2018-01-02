Beijing rails head into suburbs as capital grows

City taps into national network to expand commuting options

Beijing has begun to tap into parts of the national railway network that lie within its administrative borders to aid the development of its urban sub-center in Tongzhou district as the Chinese capital launched two new railway lines at the turn of the New Year.

Experts said the addition of such lines allow resources to be allocated in a more economical fashion although there isn't much industrial impact to be felt now as the railway line is still in its earlier days.

The so-called sub-center suburban railway line, linking downtown Beijing with Tongzhou district, became operational on Sunday. The 38.8-kilometer line connects the city's Shijingshan district in western Beijing with eastern Beijing's Tongzhou district, where the sub-center lies.

With five stations on the line, passengers can get from Beijing Railway Station to Tongzhou in just 28 minutes on the model CRH6A train. In comparison, it will take one and a half hour when taking a bus.

Dozens of residents of Beijing's Tongzhou district gathered at the Tongzhou station on Monday afternoon to ask about tickets.

"The railway is really convenient. I can get up later for work in the morning from tomorrow on," a resident who only gave his surname as Dong told the Global Times on Monday.

Dong, who works at a technology company near Wangfujing subway station in the city center, said to get to work by 8 am, he has had to get up at 6 am to take a bus, as the subway is overcrowded. With the operation of the new line, he can leave home at 7 am and get to work on time.

Sun Zhang, a rail expert and professor at Shanghai Tongji University, said the suburban railway lines bolster areas of weakness in China's rail transit system and allow it to achieve higher-quality growth.

"The current urban rail transit system in China's big cities is imbalanced, with metro lines being predominant. Most metro lines are underground and their costs are very high. Also, their speeds are capped at 80 kilometers per hour because stations are about 1 kilometer apart, which is not economical," Sun told the Global Times.

Because metros are expensive and slower, in Western countries they are used only in city centers, Sun noted.

With stations at a wider distance of about 7 kilometers, suburban rail lines can run up to about 140 kilometers per hour and better at moving large numbers of commuters over long distances, Sun said.

Another line, which links Beijing's Changping district with the suburban districts of Huairou and Miyun, was also officially opened on Sunday. It spans 135.6 kilometers and has six stations.

The lines were among the 11 projects approved by the National Development and Reform Commission in June 2017 to relieve urban transport pressures and boost urbanization.

According to a guideline on the development of such suburban rail lines, the nation's top economic planner aims to build a "commuting circle" in big cities bringing major adjacent areas into one-hour travel times by 2020.

In the long run, suburban rail lines - often known as commuter lines - could help push institutional innovations and break administrative barriers in China's rail transit system, Sun said.

"Metro lines are subsidized by city budgets while State rail lines are subsidized by central financial resources. The introduction of these lines utilizes the assets of the State railway company and serves mainly the interests of localities. Innovative ways can be found to operate such ventures, such as the State railway company injecting existing assets as capital stock," Sun said.

Wu Yanlong, who works at a branch of real estate agency Homelink near Tongzhou station, said that he couldn't see any influence from the new suburban line yet.

"Most of our properties are for lease near the station. The rent is stable and shows no sign of rising," Wu added.