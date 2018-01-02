LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China futures market turnover down 4 pct in 2017

1
2018-01-02 13:24Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The turnover of China's futures market dropped slightly in 2017 amid tight financial regulations, industry data showed.

The total transaction value of the futures market hit 187.9 trillion yuan (28.87 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2017, down 3.95 percent year on year, data from the China Futures Association showed Tuesday.

The volume of futures trading plummeted by 25.66 percent during the period.

Turnover at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, which trades methanol and white sugar futures, slumped 31.14 percent.

Turnover at the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which trades rebar futures and some other metal futures, gained 5.83 percent to 89.93 trillion yuan, accounting for almost half of the total market.

China Financial Futures Exchange saw total transaction value jump by 34.98 percent to 24.59 trillion yuan.

As China stepped up financial supervision to rein in systemic risks, regulators of the futures market also made efforts to correct irregularities.

The country's three commodity exchanges have been adjusting the margin deposit requirements on futures trading on a regular basis to prevent overheated market activity.

In November, the China Futures Association said it would guide futures companies in China to conduct the first comprehensive stress test to gauge the ability of firms to respond to a set of scenarios.

"Maintaining stability is the very foundation of development. We have always placed risk control as the top priority," said Li Zhengqiang, president of the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.