LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Gov't eyes technology to provide better elderly care

1
2018-01-02 11:00chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China will ramp up push to promote the use of smart hardware and mobile platforms in the elderly care industry, as the country is leveraging technologies to cope with an aging population.

Luo Wen, vice-minister of industry and information technology, said China's smart healthcare industry is advancing rapidly and a well-developed industrial chain has come into being, involving medical and health electronic products, system integration and service operations.

"We will step up efforts to boost the research and development of affordable products, such as electronic healthcare monitors and service robots, as well as encourage new business models including online medical consultation services," Luo said.

By the end of 2015, the number of Chinese above 60 years old was 222 million, about 16.1 percent of the country's total population. The number is expected to reach 480 million by the end of 2050.

The surging demand for elderly healthcare services is expected to cultivate an industry worth 22 trillion yuan ($3.38 trillion) by 2030.

Civil Affairs Vice-Minister Gao Xiaobing, said it is of high importance to meet senior citizens' growing demand for diversified services.

"By making best use of technologies, we hope to offer affordable, efficient smart products. More efforts will also be made to lower the threshold for private enterprises into the smart elder care sector," Gao added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.