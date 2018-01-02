China-Georgia FTA takes effect

The China-Georgia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took effect on Monday.

The deal is the first FTA that China has signed with a country along the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Once the agreement takes effect, Georgia will impose no tariffs on 96.5 percent of products from China, while 90.9 percent of China's imports from Georgia will also be free from tariffs.

The two countries signed the agreement in May 2017 to expand their cooperation in trade of goods and services, as well as in other fields.

China ships goods like construction machinery, manufacturing equipment, steel and household appliances to Georgia.