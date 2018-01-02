LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

AI meets clothing retail in 'magic mirror'

1
2018-01-02 09:13China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The application of artificial intelligence has gone far beyond driverless cars or futuristic robotics that outsmart men in the strategy board game Go.

In China, AI is playing a vital role in changing shopping experiences by using algorithms to track, analyze and satisfy each consumer's specific needs.

In the latest instance, shoppers in Guangdong province are among the first group to experience smart clothing recommendation powered by an intelligent fitting room in apparel stores such as Jack & Jones and Vero Moda.

Through facial recognition technologies, a "magic mirror" system allows customers to immediately view themselves in the clothes they pick, according to Bestseller A/S, the company behind the brands.

By factoring in gender, age, climate and other predilections, it can also swap those clothes with other recommendations, removing the need to constantly shuttle between clothing racks and changing rooms.

To enjoy the perks of such services, customers must first activate the brands' virtual membership card via WeChat, China's most popular chat-to-payment app, and allow for facial payment.

China's tech giants have wasted little time in placing their chips on AI-backed retail.

During the annual Nov 11 shopping festival, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd supported Shiseido to install an electronic mirror that allowed customers to try lipsticks virtually and complete the purchase with a few taps on the screen.

Designer apparel shop Alain de has introduced such smart mirrors since October and responses have been brisk, according to Chen Huaiyu, a store chief at the brand's outlet in Joy City, a mall in Shanghai.

"If you pick a pair of jeans, the machine will present five alternatives in 10 different colors," she said. "It can also recommend the most suitable tops, bags and other accessories to go along (with) your selection, effectively boosting our sales."

Smart recommendations and virtual fitting rooms are set to be a huge business reshaping the retail sector, said Huang Zhongsheng, co-founder and CEO of Haomaiyi, which provides such technology for Alibaba's Tmall site.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.