China sees movie box office of 8.6 bln USD in 2017

China's movie box office revenue rose 13.45 percent in 2017 to more than 55.9 billion yuan (8.6 billion U.S. dollars), with domestic films contributing 53.84 percent to the market, according to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

Domestic action movie "Wolf Warrior II" was top on the list and became the country's highest-grossing film ever, raking in 5.68 billion yuan in ticket sales.

Four other domestic movies made it to the top ten list, among them are the third winner Never Say Die, Kung Fu Yoga in the fourth place, the fifth winner Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back, and Youth in the eighth place.

The Fate of the Furious was the top-grossing foreign film, ranking second on the list. Other top ten foreign pictures were Transformers: The Last Knight, Dangal, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Kong: Skull Island.

"Twenty Two" featuring the tales of 22 comfort women became the first Chinese documentary to surpass 100 million yuan at the box office.