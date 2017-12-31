China stops producing 553 auto models over fuel consumption

China will suspend the production of 553 passenger vehicle models that have not met the government's fuel consumption standards.

The suspension will take effect from Jan. 1, said the China Vehicle Technology Service Center, citing approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The models include products from several major domestic producers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

With the war on pollution in full swing, China has been pushing for green transportation by toughening emission limits and encouraging the use of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Authorities announced earlier this month that stricter emission limits will be gradually placed on new motor vehicles, while buyers of NEVs will continue to enjoy purchase tax exemptions for the next three years.

The MIIT disclosed in September that the country had started research on a timetable to phase out production and sales of fossil fuel cars.