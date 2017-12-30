Bike-share company Mobike on four wheels in SW China

Bike-share company Mobike plans to enter the car sharing market in southwest China.

The Beijing-based firm said Friday that its first fleet of electric cars will soon be on the roads of Gui'an New Area and Guiyang City in Guizhou Province. Users can locate, unlock, pay and park a shared-car on the same app they use to hire bikes.

Mobike founder and CEO Wang Xiaofeng said Mobike's strength was in internet-of-things, mobile internet and big data, while Gui'an New Area has an extensive network of electric car charging points. The meeting of the two will help develop a smart and green transport system.

Mobike and its rival ofo dominate China's bike-sharing market and both have expanded overseas. Founded only in 2015, Mobike operates 8 million bikes with over 200 million users worldwide. Daily rides top 30 million.