LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Shanghai port handling capacity breaks record

1
2017-12-30 10:09Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The annual handling capacity of Shanghai Port surpassed 40 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) on Friday, breaking an existing world record, according to the Shanghai International Port Group.

As one of China's largest ports, Shanghai Port started container transportation in 1978 with a handling capacity of 7,951 TEUs that year. The port's throughput exceeded 30 million TEUs in 2011.

In December 2017, Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port, the world's biggest automated container terminal, started trial operations.

The project uses automated handling equipment designed and manufactured in China, as well as a domestically developed automated management system.

It has helped consolidate the port's standing as the world's busiest container port and supported Shanghai's efforts to become a world shipping center.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.