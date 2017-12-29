LINE

Chinese premier underlines business environment, market order

2017-12-29

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed the importance of a sound business environment for high-quality development and called for more efforts to maintain market order.

In an instruction to a Friday meeting on market supervision, Li said the business environment had improved in the past few years with reforms in the business sector.

A sound business environment is important for developing a modern economy and high-quality development, he said.

China should continue reform of administrative approvals, delegate power to lower levels, and improve regulation and services, Li said.

New ways of market supervision must be found and more must be done to maintain market order and fair competition, Li added.

State Councilor Wang Yong attended the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing reform of the business sector and supervision.

　　

