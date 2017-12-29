Macao's general unemployment rate for September-November remains stable

The general unemployment rate for September-November this year in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) remains stable at 1.9 percent compared with that of the previous period, according to statistics released by the SAR government on Friday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) also indicated the unemployment rate of local residents for September-November remains stable at 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate was 0.4 percent, down by 0.1 percentage point.

Total labor force was 384,800 and the labor force participation rate stood at 70.4 percent. Total employment was 377,500 and employed residents totalled 278,500, down by 2,300 and 1,400 respectively from the previous period.

Analysed by industry, employment in restaurants and similar activities registered an increase, while that in construction and gaming and Junket activities showed decreases.

The number of the unemployed (7,400) and the proportion of fresh labor force entrants searching for their first job in the total unemployed (14.8 percent) remained unchanged compared with the previous period.

In comparison with September-November 2016, the unemployment rate stayed the same, while the labor force participation rate and the underemployment rate dropped by 1.5 and 0.3 percentage points respectively.