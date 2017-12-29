LINE

Wuhan reports 375 trips of China-Europe freight trains in 2017

Photo taken on April 21, 2016, shows a freight train from Wuhan, China, arrives for the first time at the freight railway station in Saint-Priest, outside Lyon, south-eastern France. (File photo: Xinhua/Zheng Bin)

A freight train loaded with electronic and mechanical products departed Friday for Germany from Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

It brings the total number of freight train trips between Wuhan and Europe to 375 this year, up nearly 69 percent year on year.

The city has 16 rail routes to 28 European countries, with more than 700 trips made since the service was launched in 2012.

Demand for rail freight between China and Europe, an alternative to slower and riskier sea shipping and much costlier air cargo, has exploded in recent years.

About 35 Chinese cities run freight trains to Europe.

　　

