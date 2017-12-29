Apple apologizes, offers discount for new batteries

Apple Inc apologized on Thursday for its controversial decision to slow down phones with older batteries, and offered consumers a lower-priced battery replacement solution.

The United States tech giant said in a statement on its official website that, "We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize," adding that it has never had the intention to shorten the life of any Apple product.

To address customers' concerns, the company said it is reducing the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 — from $79 to $29.

The solution is for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced, starting in late January and available worldwide through December 2018.

A new software update also will hit early next year, giving users more insight into battery life.