China's current account surplus remains reasonable

2017-12-29

China's current account surplus remained in a reasonable range in the first three quarters of this year, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Thursday.

The current account surplus stood at 109.8 billion U.S. dollars in the first three quarters, accounting for 1.3 percent of GDP, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

The non-reserve financial account recorded a surplus of 112.1 billion dollars, compared with a deficit of 313.9 billion dollars in the same period of last year, SAFE data showed.

A basic equilibrium in the balance of payments will continue due to stronger external demand, sound economic growth and opening up of the financial market, according to SAFE.

Reserve assets remained the world's largest, with steady outbound and inbound investment.

As of the end of September, China's external assets reached 6.8 trillion dollars and its external debts stood at 5.1 trillion dollars, up 5 percent and 9 percent, respectively, from the end of last year.

　　

