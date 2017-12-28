Japan's Orix to expand cooperation with Liaoning

The provincial government of Liaoning signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Japan's Orix Corporation Wednesday in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning province.

The two sides will strengthen collaboration on finance, environmental protection, new energy, medical health, science and technology innovation, and other fields.

Liaoning's Party chief Chen Qiufa and acting governor Tang Yijun, as well as Makoto Inoue, president and chief executive officer of Orix Corporation, attended the signing ceremony.

"Orix Corporation and Liaoning have a good foundation for cooperation. The signing of this agreement marks that our cooperation is entering a new stage of development," said Chen Qiufa.

Chen said Liaoning is an important industrial base. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core attaches great importance to the revitalization of Liaoning's old industrial base and has issued a series of policies and measures to support Liaoning's economic and social development.

"It not only brings an unprecedented opportunity for the development of Liaoning, but also provides a broader space for the development of domestic and foreign enterprises in Liaoning," he said.

Chen expressed his wish that Orix can push forward relevant cooperative projects as soon as possible and bring more partners to Liaoning for investment and business so as to achieve mutual benefits and common development.

Makoto Inoue said that Orix Corporation will conscientiously implement the agreement and continuously expand the scope and depth of collaboration with Liaoning.

Orix Corporation is a Fortune Global 500 company operating in 38 countries and regions around the world. The business covers banking, insurance, trust, securities, asset management, environmental protection, new energy and other dozens of industries.

Orix set up its China branch in Dalian of Liaoning province in 2009.

Also on Wednesday, Shenfu New Area of Liaoning signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Orix (China) Investment Co Ltd and Dalian Financial & Industrial Investment Group Co Ltd to construct a Sino-Japan industrial park.