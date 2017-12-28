Macao's 2016 gross national income per-capita surpasses $64,000

Macao's national income per-capita reached 513,809 patacas (about 64,018 U.S. dollars) in 2016, the special administrative region's statistics service said in its latest report on Wednesday.

Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said that gross national income (GNI) at current prices was 331.84 billion patacas (41.3 billion dollars) in 2016, which was 30.42 billion patacas (3.8 billion dollars) less than gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices (362.27 billion patacas, about 45.1 billion dollars), representing a net external factor income outflow of the same amount equivalent to 8.4 percent of GDP in 2016.

In 2016, per-capita GNI was 513,809 patacas and per-capita GDP was 560,913 patacas (about 69,887 dollars).

The report showed that in 2016, total outflow of external factor income dropped 6.7 percent year-on-year to 61.61 billion patacas (7.68 billion dollars), mainly due to a 7.3-percent decrease in direct investment income earned by non-resident enterprises and investors from investment in Macao. Furthermore, portfolio investment income and other investment income decreased 25.8 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

In 2016, total inflow of external factor income dropped 15.2 percent year-on-year to 31.19 billion patacas (3.89 billion dollars), attributable to a 21.5- percent decrease in portfolio investment income and an 11.2-percent fall in other investment income earned by resident enterprises and investors from abroad. Meanwhile, direct investment income also tumbled 52.5 percent year-on-year.

After discounting the effect of price changes, Macao's GNI fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in real terms in 2016, as against a 0.9-percent drop in GDP. Meanwhile, per-capita GNI went down 1.7 percent year-on-year in real terms, as compared to a 1.5-percent decrease in per-capita GDP.

GNI refers to the total income earned by residents of an economy from engaging in economic activities within or outside the economy, corresponding to GDP plus income earned by resident investors from abroad, minus income earned by non-resident investors from investment in Macao.