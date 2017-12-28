Chengdu runs 1,000 cargo trains to Europe in 2017

A cargo train loaded with 41 containers of electronic products departed from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, for the Netherlands on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of cargo trains from Chengdu to Europe to 1,000 this year, and 1,700 since the city launched the service in 2013.

The city has rail routes to 14 European countries.

"Rail freight is one of the fields where the Sino-European cooperation has made very important progress and will continue to do so in the future," said Filippo Nicosia, Italy Consul General in Chongqing.

In 2018, at least 1,000 cargo trains are expected to run from Chengdu to Europe.

Demand for rail cargo between China and Europe, an alternative to slower and riskier sea freight and much costlier air cargo, has exploded in recent years.

About 35 Chinese cities run cargo trains to Europe.